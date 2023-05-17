MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Tuesday, the Morgantown Area Partnership and SMPS Pittsburgh gathered for an annual luncheon to network and discuss ways to collaboratively work together, showing that Pittsburgh and Morgantown are connected by both Interstate 79 and the same goals.

“Not only by I-79, but by jobs, investments and services,” Morgantown Area Partnership CEO Russ Rogerson said.

“We may be two different states, but we are one region,” SMPS Pittsburgh Board Member Kimberly Ridenour said. “We like to develop some synergy between the two organizations.”

“Pittsburgh all the way down to Fairmont, Clarksburg, we’re all really interconnected,” Rogerson said.

This year’s topic was—How is infrastructure affecting the I-79 corridor in North Central West Virginia and Western Pennsylvania?

“Infrastructure is such an important factor in a community’s growth and sustainability,” Rogerson said.

While at the event, people discussed how the regions could work together for progress within agriculture, engineering and construction.

The panel of speakers featured Rogerson, West Virginia Division of Highways Deputy Secretary Jimmy Wriston, Pittsburgh Works Director of Research and Public Policy Ken Zapinski and WV Corp of Engineers Vince DeCarlo.

This luncheon was also in conjunction with Infrastructure Week, which started on Monday and runs through Friday.