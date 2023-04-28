CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A planned power outage is scheduled in Monongalia County in May.

According to the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency, the planned outage is scheduled for Thursday, May 11 from approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. so that Mon Power can upgrade its facilities.

The outage will affect 167 customers in the Granville area, according to the emergency management agency.

If there is inclement weather on the planned day of the outage, it will be rescheduled to Monday, May 15, the emergency management agency said.