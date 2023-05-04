MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A planned power outage is expected to affect hundreds of customers in the Morgantown area later this month.

The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency said that Mon Power is upgrading its facilities, and is scheduled to cut power to about 337 customers on Tuesday, May 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In the event of inclement weather, the outage will be rescheduled to Wednesday, May 24.

The customers impacted are in the “Richwood Ave area” according to the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency, and should receive a notification message from Mon Power.

Those with questions can call Mon Power Customer Service 800-686-0022.

Granville area customers will also be impacted by a planned power outage this month.