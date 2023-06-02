MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — More than 1,200 Mon Power customers in Morgantown will be affected by a planned power outage next week.

The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that the outage will take place on Wednesday, June 7 from approximately 9 a.m. to noon. The post said 1,201 customers in the vicinity of Mileground Road all the way to downtown will lose power in addition to those along side streets in the area.

The affected area of Morgantown has lots of local businesses whose hours could be affected.

If there is inclement weather on June 7, the post said the outage will be moved to Thursday, June 8.

Two other planned Mon Power outages in Monongalia County have also been announced for this month. An outage in Westover is expected to affect nearly 100 customers on June 5, and another on June 8 will affect several streets near Ruby Memorial Hospital.