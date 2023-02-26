MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Plato’s Closet Morgantown took donations over the Feb. 25 weekend to help benefit “Christian Help.”

There was a list of items that the store was asking to be donated for Christian Help, including:

Unused undergarments

Pots, pans and dishes

Tents and sleeping bags

Blankets, sheets, pillows, pillow cases, drapes, rugs, towels and washcloths

Diapers, baby bottles and nursing pads

Luggage, backpacks and school/office supplies

Non-perishable foods, bottled drinks, baby food and pet food

These items were collected on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m., and Sunday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. All donations will go to those in need through Christian Help’s free stores and special needs.

Plato’s Closet general manager, Tiffany Tooker, said she wanted the store to get more involved in the community, and a problem for the store was a blessing for Christian Help.

Tooker said that they cannot buy everything that people try to donate to them due to seasonal clothing at the time and not having enough space. Rather than having people drop the rest of their donation items off at a Goodwill, where profits will be made, she felt it was a great idea to ask customers if they would rather donate to Christian Help.

Desirae Satterlee, Plato’s Closet assistant manager, told a 12 News reporter why she feels these donations are important for community members. She said, “some people just have too much, and other people just don’t have enough. So, it helps to kind of redistribute the wealth, in sort of a way. There’s definitely people who, you know, if they don’t need the clothing, and they were just going to take it to Goodwill anyways, this is a more direct line. Of course people can go and shop in Goodwill, but Christian Help doesn’t even charge people for the resources that they have. So, it’s super important that we are able to get those more directly to people, rather than them having to go and seek it out for themselves.”

This was the first time that Plato’s Closet has helped take donations for Christian Help. They said they would like to accept donations for the non-profit organization again around the month of May.

For updates on future events, you can find more information on its Facebook page. If you are interested in donating to Christian Help, follow the instructions on this link’s page.

The next event for Plato’s Closet will be held on March 4. Called “Wonderlust Spring Event,” the event will have Plato’s Closet pick out a specific sections of clothing inspired for Spring break.