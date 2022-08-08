MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Morgantown Police Department announced on Monday that it needs help identifying a person of interest in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in downtown Morgantown.

At approximately 2:26 a.m., officers responded to a shots heard call on Wall Street in downtown Morgantown. According to the Morgantown Police Department, several people were detained and questioned, and detectives are currently investigating. Police did not say in their press release if anything or anyone were hit by the shots.

Police provided the following photo of a person of interest in the shooting:

Person of interest in the Aug. 7 shooting in Morgantown (Courtesy: Morgantown Police Department)

People who were in the area at the time of the shooting told 12 News that several bars in the area, including Vice Versa on Wall Street, were locked down for a time due to the shots.

Anyone with information about this person pictured or this incident should call the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454.