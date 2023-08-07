MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown man is facing charges after police say the equivalent of more than 8,500 images of child sexual abuse were found during a search that resulted from a tip.

James Davis

According to the criminal complaint against James Davis, 66, the tip was submitted through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a news report. There were 210 images consistent with child sexual abuse material, and the tip included a phone number, email address and IP addresses, the complaint said.

The IP addresses traced back to a home where Davis was known to reside by himself, the complaint said.

Authorities said they obtained a search warrant and seized several electronic devices for forensic analysis.

There were at least 460 photos and 67 videos located, according to the complaint, with the total “images” for the videos equaling 8,100 “giving a total image count of over 8,500 images,” the complaint said.

Davis was charged with distributing/exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He is being held in the North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 surety/cash bail.