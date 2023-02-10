MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Part of Monongalia County will not have power for part of Valentine’s Day.

According to the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency, the Mon Power outage will affect 133 customers from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Feb. 14. The work is “to improve electric service reliability.”

Those affected are in the area of Camp Run Road, Elizabeth Valley Road, Mountain Vista Drive, and Stewartstown Road and should have received a notification by phone.

Bad weather could move the outage to Wednesday, Feb. 15, instead.

Anyone with questions can call Mon Power at 800-686-0022.