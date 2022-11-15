MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that 158 Mon Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage next week.

The post said that on Nov. 22, residents and businesses in the Blue Horizen, Dew Avenue and Ramp Hollow area of Pursglove in Monongalia County will not have power for approximately four hours—from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mon Power customers who will be affected should receive a notification by phone, but anyone with questions can call 800-686-0022.

If there is bad weather, the planned outage will be moved to Wednesday, Nov. 23 at the same time.