MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A planned power outage in the area of Westover and Morgantown is expected to impact more than 1,700 customers, the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced on Facebook Friday.

The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency said in its post that some of the areas that will be affected by the Wednesday, Sept. 14 outage will include:

Fairmont Road

Commerce Drive

Auburn Drive

Cleveland Avenue

Falling Leaf Lane

Harrison Street

Holland Avenue Marshall Avenue

Millan Street

New York Avenue

Parkview Drive

Savannah Street

West Park Avenue

West Street

Affected customers should receive a notification phone message from Mon Power, according to the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency.

Mon Power is upgrading its electrical system, and has needed to plan outages around the work. Three weeks ago, Mon Power customers in the area of Park and Grands streets in Morgantown were without power for about seven hours.

According to the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency’s post, customers impacted by the Wednesday, Sept. 14 outage should expect service interruptions from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and those with questions may call Mon Power Customer Service at 800-686-0022.