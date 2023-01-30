MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that 112 customers will be out of power for part of the day on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

According to a Facebook post, the outage will affect residents north of Cheat Lake off U.S. 119 near the West Virginia/Pennsylvania state line, specifically on Camp Run Road, Elizabeth Valley Road, Mountain Vista Drive and Stewartstown Road.

The outage will be from 8 a.m. to noon on Feb. 1. While those affected should have received a notice by phone, anyone with questions can contact Mon Power at this number: 800-686-0022.

“Mon Power thanks you for your patience and understanding while we perform this work to improve your electric service reliability,” the release said.