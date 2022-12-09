MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — There will be a planned power outage next week in a Morgantown neighborhood, according to the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency on Friday.

Service will be interrupted so that Mon Power crews can perform work to improve service reliability, Emergency Management officials said.

The outage is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 21 between about 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., though the Emergency Management Agency did note that the outage could be rescheduled to Dec. 22 in the event of inclement weather.

It will affect about 181 customers in the Independence Hill area.

Residents with questions can call 800-686-0022.