MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A power outage in the Morgantown and Star City area is expected to impact 1,074 Mon Power customers, including some city services, next week.

The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced in a Facebook post that the outage is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 21 from approximately 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and should impact the Morgantown Utility Board’s Eastern Avenue and Frontier Avenue locations as well as the Town of Star City on Frontier Avenue and River Front Park and WVU hospitals at 3600 Collins Ferry Road.

Other impacted locations include Aspen Street, Boyers Avenue, Broadway Avenue, Collins Ferry Road, Congress Avenue, Fairfield Street, Frontier Street, Herman Avenue, Hillview Drive, Lawnview Drive, Mansfield Avenue, Rystan Place, Shady Grove Village, Timberline Apartments, University Commons Drive, University Avenue, Western Avenue and Woodland Circle.

The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency said impacted customers should receive a notification from Mon Power.

Those with questions can call Mon Power Customer Service 800-686-0022.