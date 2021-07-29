Pregnancy during the pandemic: Socializing kids during the pandemic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A child development and family studies professor said researchers have found the biggest concern in children is the lack of interaction with peers.

This concern is seeing how the pandemic has affected those types of developmental milestones.

“Most kids are pretty resilient, so if parents are really concerned is that we do find that kids bounce back,” explained WVU Professor Dr. Amy Kennedy Root. “We do know kids aged zero to three specifically are those that are most resilient and tend to catch up if they’re sort of lagging a little bit behind.”

Root describes the biggest thing younger children need is interaction with either their parent, guardian or sibling because they see that’s the primary way kids learn.

Since the pandemic parents have made different social media groups to interact together.

Root suggested one of the best things that a parent or guardian can do is find other parents to connect with. Root also recommends caregivers check out the Family Resource Network.

“It’s a bunch of organizations that often serve families,” said Root. “So, some things that come out of that are playgroups or early mom groups.”

Root said caregivers should do what’s on their comfort level when it comes to socializing with their kids again.

“I would continue to consult the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics but, I do think it is important especially for those kids getting into the toddler years so 12 to 18 months old to really start to have some peer type of interactions,” explained Root.