MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, ‘The Pride of West Virginia’ Mountaineer Marching Band Annual Keynotes Concert returns.

Everyone who attended Monday night’s event was there to watch “The Pride of West Virginia” Mountaineer Marching Band perform.

“We know we have a lot of people that come just for the football team, the basketball team, and others, but these people are here to see the band and for us to showcase our entire repertoire of the entire year in one sitting,” said Brandon Lojewski, Percussion Coordinator for The Pride of West Virginia.

The Keynotes Concert featured “The Pride’s” famous pre-game show:

WVU drumlines Tunnel, Boogie, and Street Beat

Fight Mountaineers/Mountain Dew

Simple Gifts

WVU Alma Mater

National Anthem

Country Roads

Hail, West Virginia

Additionally, the show included all six halftime shows for the 2022 WVU football season.

Elton John show

Bruno Mars show

John Williams Celebration

50 Years of Women in The Pride

Patriotic

Latin Show

Since WVU Football will not be going to a bowl game this year, Monday night’s concert was the final performance for the band’s senior members.

“It’s a bummer to not have a bowl game, but I think this is a great substitute for that and for us to be able to be here to perform for our fans and do a great job,” Lojewski said.

Several High School and Middle School bands from around the area attend the Keynotes Concert to watch, support, and be inspired by the Mountaineer Marching Band.

It allows students to see what it takes to become a collegiate band member, with the hope that one day some may attend WVU and join the band.

“A really big part of the reason why we do this I think a big goal of mine is to have every member of our audience see themselves as part of The Pride of West Virginia, with music selections from all generations,” said Cheldon Williams, Director of Mountaineer Marching Band, “but for the new students I do want to give them something to look forward to, and hopefully they attend WVU, and hopefully they audition to be a part of The Pride.”

The Pride normally preforms in the Canady Creative Arts Center’s Clay Concert Theatre, but this facility is closed for renovations and repairs and was moved to the Coliseum.

“We’re just happy to be here, happy to be in front of our fans, we have the best fans in the entire world, we know we are very important to this state, but the people that give us their time, energy, donations we just love to give back to them,” Lojewski said.

If you missed Monday’s Keynote Concert by the Mountaineer Marching Band, it will be available on various streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify.

The Pride of West Virginia is still raising funds for its Pride Practice Facility where you can make a donation and make this dream a reality, to find out more information click here.

To learn more about the Mountaineer Marching Band click here.