MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — “Project Rainbow” is accepting donations and holding fundraising events to raise money for a LGBTQ+ shelter in Monongalia County.

The idea for this shelter came about when Cassidy Thompson, Project Rainbow board president, Erin Shelton, board vice president, and Morgan Wood, board secretary, were working with a client at the Milan Puskar Health Right office. This client identifies as a transgender female who has been treated poorly and targeted in other shelters. Thompson said they discussed how they wished there was a shelter specifically for people like her, so they decided to try to bring one to the Morgantown community.

Project Rainbow was formed about a month ago as of March 7, and Thompson said they have been planning a fundraiser online and in-person since. So far, they have raised $1,372 of the project’s total goal of $10,000.

Services that they would like to provide once opening the shelter include:

Safe haven for unhoused LGBTQ+ community members

Connections to social services

Peer advocacy support

Life skills/lessons for those who may not have had much parenting growing up

Maria Bernardo, community outreach, said that there is a lot of emphasis on creating a safe place for these individuals because the average warming shelter or shelter can be discriminatory towards them. They added that even though it is not the people who run the shelter, there are people within the shelter who do not agree with the client’s life choices.

“That’s fine if they do not agree with it,” Bernardo said, “but it makes it an unsafe place for them to be in.”

Shelton also brought up that there are not many services in West Virginia that are targeted to helping LGBTQ+ people, specifically, individuals who are experiencing homelessness.

A lot of people dealing with homelessness who are also in the LGBTQ+ community were placed in these situations due to their sexual orientation or gender identity—more people than anyone would expect, according to Bernardo.

If interested in attending the next fundraising event, it will be held on March 23 at the Morgantown Art Party. It will run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. And is titled “Drag Me to Bingo: Drag Show and Art Auction.” If you would like to donate online, you can do so by visiting this link.

For future updates, Project Rainbow can be found on Instagram and Facebook.