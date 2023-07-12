MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The “Regulating Pedestrian and Vehicle Safety” ordinance continues to move forward in Monongalia County and county commissioners have finally set a public hearing date on the ordinance.

On Wednesday, the decision was made to hold a public hearing on August 16. If passed, the ordinance would eliminate solicitation from the middle of the road within unincorporated areas of the county. However, officials have said to expect the cities within the county to follow suit.

Ever since the ordinance was first discussed, elected officials and law enforcement agencies from across the county have discussed the possibility of implementing it.

“We are trying to eliminate the safety problem and hazard,” Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom said. “I believe by working with the other cities and police departments, we have come up with a really valid constitutional solution.”

Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom speaks with Star City Police Chief Jessica Colebank (WBOY – Image)

Even after Wednesday’s meeting, Star City Police Chief Jessica Colebank was offering Bloom possible suggestions and tweaks to the ordinance. The one area that Bloom hopes to incorporate is an educational component to inform people that services are out there to help those that need them.

“I believe the public needs to understand that we are trying to help and benefit those individuals so they can get help,” Bloom said. “Our county gives $1.1 million to nonprofits to help these individuals, we need to try and get them help.”

Ordinances like this one aren’t just happening in Monongalia County. As of Aug. 1, the state of Alabama is enforcing criminal penalties to those who panhandle or loiter on state-maintained highways.