MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University (WVU) School of Public Health will be holding a series of events, all free and open to the public, to celebrate its 10-year anniversary from Oct. 25-28 on the WVU Health Sciences campus.

Starting Oct. 25, at 10:30 a.m., the Hostler Auditorium will hold opening remarks from a variety of speakers, including Dr. Jeff Coben, dean of the School of Public Health; Gordon Gee, WVU president; Dr. Clay Marsh, chancellor and executive dean for WVU Health Sciences; Laura Magaña, president and CEO of the Association of Schools and Programs of Public Health; and Jim Kaufman, president of the West Virginia Hospital Association.

Afterwards, there will be a panel discussion moderated by Dr. Coben and involve Gee, Magaña, Kaufman and WVU Board of Governors chairman J. Thomas Jones called, “Current Trends and Issues in Public Health and Healthcare,” that will conclude with a lunch.

On Oct. 26, from noon to 1 p.m., “Careers Through the Years: School of Public Health Distinguished Alumni,” will have School of Public Health alumni share their career journeys.

On Oct. 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., “Cheers to 10 Years: Public Health is Sweet!” will be held at the Pylons Lobby of the Health Sciences Center, involving ice cream, trivia, apparel giveaways and other activities.

Finally, on Oct. 28, at 11:30 a.m., the panel discussion, “Leadership in Crisis: Lessons Learned from a Pandemic,” will be moderated by April Kaull, executive director of communications for WVU, and feature Dr. Coben; Dr. Marsh; Dr. Lee Smith, Monongalia County Health Department Officer; Bill Crouch, Cabinet secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources; and Dr. Margaret Kitt, retired deputy director for Program at the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).

The full schedule can be found at go.wvu.edu/publichealth10-years.