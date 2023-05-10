MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Region VI Planning and Development Council held a listening session Wednesday to support statewide broadband expansion efforts at the Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center at Mylan Park.

The purpose of the listening session is to collect feedback from residents, businesses, and organizations about their internet experiences. Officials said that the information gathered during the listening sessions will inform the West Virginia Office of Broadband’s five-year plan to help bridge the gap between the digital barriers.

In this day and age having access to the internet, and having access to reliable internet isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity. You know, throughout the pandemic we certainly learned how much it truly is, you know, a necessity to every aspect of our daily lives. All of it will inform the state office as to their five-year action plan so when they get the federal funding, they’ll be able to implement it and understand where those pinpoints are, where the most need is, where the unserved, and underserved areas of the state are, so that the infrastructure can be built out and that everyone can have access to highspeed reliable and affordable internet. Courtney Accurti, a Senior Public Engagement Specialist with Michael Baker International

Residents at the meeting said that having broadband connectivity is important because the internet touches every aspect of life from paying bills, providing entertainment, and most importantly education. Those residents added that the Office of Broadband needs to look at two key components with those being infrastructure and the workforce to support it.

“These listening sessions are so important across the state to get a sense of people’s experience in using the internet, barriers in accessing the internet, hearing about different groups that maybe might not have the skills to use the internet. And so, it is equipping the Office of Broadband and other groups in building a plan that will capture all of these stakeholders’ voices, to make a robust plan to really make sure that we have border-to-border connectivity and people have the skills and tools that they need to use the internet,” Liz Vitullo, a resident of South Park in Morgantown said.

On Thursday, May 11, there will be another listening session at the Region VI Planning and Development Council Conference Room in White Hall.