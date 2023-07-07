MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A confirmed case of rabies was found in a feral cat colony near Distributor Drive off of Green Bag Road in Morgantown according to the Monongalia County Health Department (MCHD).

The department’s Environmental Health Program Manager, Todd Powroznik, said residents should avoid contact with unknown animals or risk being exposed to the virus; do not feed or pet wild or unfamiliar animals. Rabies is nearly always fatal in animals once symptoms appear, however, it can be prevented if pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccine.

Rabies is treatable in humans through a vaccine, which is not given in the stomach. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, modern rabies vaccines are only as painful as any other vaccine like flu or tetanus and are given in the arm through five different shots over a 14-day period. If you are bitten or scratched by a wild animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water and speak with your medical provider as soon as possible.

Rabies is only found in mammals, which means it cannot be contracted by birds, fish, snakes or other reptiles. Humans or animals can be exposed to rabies through bites, saliva or scratches.

Powroznik said all businesses in the area were notified Friday morning, and that the yearly wildlife rabies vaccines will be deployed between Aug. 22 and Aug. 30 by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the MCHD. The vaccines are dropped by plane in the form of bait that is not toxic to household pets.

“You don’t want your dog gulping down 10 of them, then he probably will barf, and that does tend to alarm the dog owner,” said an MCHD spokesperson. “But it is not toxic to them.”

Contrary to popular belief, it is not possible to tell if an animal has rabies just by looking at it. The brain of the animal in question must be examined in a lab to know for certain, which does require the euthanization of the animal. However, the CDC says animals with rabies may act strangely. An animal may be acting aggressively, or it may appear timid and allow you to approach. If an animal is not acting the way you would expect, remember that something may be wrong. You can go to this page of the CDC website for more signs that an animal may have rabies.