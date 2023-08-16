MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you run into one of these fishmeal pods in Monongalia County, there is nothing to worry about.

The Monongalia County Health Department announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) will begin distributing rabies vaccine baits starting next week.

The vaccines will be dropped from Aug. 22 to 30 in Monongalia County and on Aug. 24 and 25 in Morgantown specifically. According to a press release, last year more than 1,500 vaccines were distributed just in town; this year, even more are being put out due to issues with feral cat colonies.

According to a Facebook post, the vaccines will be dropped from planes in more rural areas and distributed by car in grassy areas of the city like parks and the rail-trails. Keep an eye out for three types of vaccines: Green blister packs, white blister packs and encased brown coatings.

A RABORAL-VRG fishmeal-coated sachet (left) and fishmeal-polymer (right) oral rabies vaccination (ORV) baits, with a quarter for perspective. The RABORAL-VRG sachet – or plastic packet – contains the rabies vaccine. To make the baits appetizing to animals, the sachets containing vaccine are sprinkled with fishmeal coating, and/or encased inside the hard fishmeal-polymer blocks. (Photo: John Forbes, USDA-APHIS-Wildlife Services)

Although the baits might be attractive to pets, the health department said that owners shouldn’t worry too much. “These won’t hurt pets but eating too many can make your dog vomit.”

The vaccines are meant to help immunize animals like raccoons and possums and help keep the community safe. But if you find a bait and are concerned that your pet might eat it, the vaccines can be moved into the woods, just make sure you are wearing gloves. The health department said that all the vaccines should be eaten by wildlife within a week of the distribution.

Last year, the vaccines were distributed in 24 West Virginia counties, including Barbour, Doddridge, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Monongalia, Randolph, Taylor, Upshur and Webster counties.