Raise funds for at-risk youth by going ‘Over the Edge’ in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A local nonprofit, Libera, is inviting the Morgantown community to go “Over the Edge” to help the at-risk teens of West Virginia. This urban-rappelling fundraising event is in partnership with the Canadian organizing group Over the Edge Global.

Over the Edge will take place on Friday, July 23, and Saturday, July 24 at the Monongahela Building in downtown Morgantown from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. During the two-day event, participants will have the opportunity to rappel off the roof, down eight stories, to the street below the building.

On Friday afternoon, several local celebrity participants will also be going over the edge. These local celebrities include:

Haley Hillel, Mrs. West Virginia

Jamie Lester, local artist

Cody Walaka Cannon, local comedian

A local football coach

Tim Haring, Chesnut Ridge Church

Josh Rhodes, Chesnut Ridge Church

On Saturday, any registered participant – who have each raised at least $1,000 in donations – will go over the edge. Musical artist, Lamar Riddick, will also perform at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Over the Edge Brochure

Food trucks and a “chicken coop” will also be provided at the two-day event.

The raised funds will help empower and resource at-risk youth in West Virginia. Over the past year, Libera has impacted thousands of students through teen groups, counseling, distribution of mental health resources, food and clothing.

Libera’s latest project, LovePacks, filled backpacks with mental and emotional health tools for homeless and foster youth.

To register to go over the edge, email Libera’s executive director, Karen Haring, at karen@liberawv.com or call (304) 319-0970.