MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mason-Dixon Historical Park is holding its annual ramp dinner over the weekend.

The event will be held at Mason Dixon Park on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The cost for adults is $12, children 12 and under cost $5, and children under five can enter free. Vendors can still apply until Friday, April 28, at noon.

The dinner will be “serving up the finest ramp dishes around,” but will also feature more than 30 vendors set up throughout the park selling various homemade goods. In addition to ramps, the dinner will include fried potatoes, soup, beans, ham, cakes, salad and more. A “Wildflower Walk” will be held after the dinner.

For more information, you can visit the Mason-Dixon Historical Park Facebook page.