Raw chicken, health code violations reported at WVU dining facilities

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia University dining facilities have received multiple health code violations by the Monongalia County Health Department over the last five months and received a complaint from a student who said that she became ill after eating raw chicken from a WVU dining hall. The health code violations were first reported by WVU’s student newspaper, the Daily Athenaeum.

Café Evansdale, the largest WVU dining facility located at the Evansdale Residental Complex, has been handed down more than 30 health code violations since Sept. 2021, according to public records from the health department.

On Sept. 28, 2021, a routine inspection took place, and 15 violations in 9 different categories were found. The violations include:

No sneeze guard or tongs for apples

Four coolers holding bacon, pizza ingredients and other food items were not below 41 degrees

Gaskets on the hot holding unit for the pizza making area were in poor condition

Cutting boards in the dishwashing area were scored

Dirty knife with visible food particles was stored in the cleanware magentic holder

Spilled substances on two carts, including where clean dishes were kept

Accumlimation of particles in the hot holding trays

Cookline equipment and walls behind the equipment were dirty

Handwashing area unavailable due to items being stored in it

Dumpster drains were clogged

The health department returned about two weeks later on Oct. 15, 2021, as a follow-up visit. Most violations were corrected in the two weeks, but these issues still remained:

Cart holding clean dishes was visibly dirty

Freezer has accumulated ice

Dumpster drains were clogged.

Less than a month later, the Monongalia County Health Department returned on Nov. 4, 2021, after a complaint to the department. Violations observed include:

Dirty floors

Clean ware was stored with dirty ware

A “substantial” amount of used ware being stored in multiple areas that are not the dishwashing area

In that report, it says that the dishwashing equipment was broken in the pot cleaning area and was in need of repair. The repairs were slated to take place over Thanksgiving Break. The health department asked the facility to submit an action plan “to prevent the build-up of pans, trays, pots and wares that need washed in a timely manner to keep up with demand.”

The health department held a follow-up visit less than two weeks later on Nov. 17, 2021. According to the report, nothing was corrected from the following visit. However, the action plan had not been submitted, and the same problem still existed. The report says that “management stated that they just hired a person for the dish wash area, insignificant progress is indicated in this report.”

Another follow-up visit by the Monongalia County Health Department on Nov. 30, 2021, showed improvement. The only violation was for dirty floors, which states “the floors needs cleaned in areas but not a significant amount of cleaning is needed.”

The latest visit from the health department, which happened on Jan. 28, 2022, was routine. However, several violations were observed, including:

Personal drinks were stored above food items in the work area

BBQ sauce was being stored without a lid

Catalope was not dated

Thermometer at the pizza station was not working

Cutting boards were scored

Mustard dispenser not properly cleaned and stored on a cleanware shelf

Dirty knife was stored in the cleanware magentic holder

Front line pasta slicer and food slicer had visible food particles

Ice dispenser from a soda machine had visible mold

Dirty mobile cart

Dirty grill area and walls

Grill hood vents leaking oil down the wall

One walk-in cooler floor dirty

Unamed spray bottle

It is unknown when the Monongalia County Health Department will visit next.

The only known complaint from Café Evansdale is a WVU student who was served raw chicken in a sandwich. She became ill afterward.

These aren’t the only violations of dining halls at WVU, which are managed and operated by Sodexo.

Summit Café, located on the bottom floor of Summit Hall, had multiple violations in 2021. The health department has not been back to the facility since Sept. 10, 2021. Hatfield’s, located inside of the Mountainlair Student Union, had 6 violations in 2021. They have not visited the facility since Oct 21, 2021.

West Virginia University released a statement about the violations and the raw chicken incident:

“The health, safety and well-being of West Virginia University students is our top priority within WVU Dining Services.

“Recent reports of serving raw or undercooked food in some of our dining halls is unacceptable and does not reflect our brand standards. Our goal, in partnership with Sodexo, is to provide an exceptional dining experience for our students and guests, and these reports suggest we are not always achieving this goal.

“In response to these incidents, we have worked with Sodexo and are implementing several additional measures focused on proper food handling and safety. These measures include increased training for our supervisors, culinary team members and frontline employees, as well as expanded audits and inspections of the food we prepare and serve.

“These enhanced procedures are in addition to those safety protocols already in place to ensure proper food handling and preparation, which include regular inspections by WVU Environmental Health and Safety and the Monongalia County Health Department.

“WVU Dining Services takes the findings of each inspection from the Monongalia Health Department and WVU Environmental Health and Safety very seriously and responds to each observation — regardless of seriousness — with the same degree of urgency.

“We also will host weekly meet-and-greet events, which are called “Dinner with the GMs,” to increase communication among students and our Dining Services leadership team members. The goal of these events is to provide students an open forum to ask questions and share concerns directly with our general managers.

“Receiving feedback from students and parents is critical to learning how we can enhance our services and improve our guest experiences. We have communicated directly with those who shared concerns. Students and parents may continue to share any questions or concerns with our team at 304-293-9999 or dining@mail.wvu.edu. An online contact form also is available.

“We are committed to addressing these concerns, operating with transparency and providing the best possible service for our campus community.”