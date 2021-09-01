RE/MAX real estate company holds ribbon cutting in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – North central West Virginia home and business owners can now sell their property using a realtor with international connections.

Veteran Realtor Jonathan Conner opened RE/MAX Take Me home on March 1 of this year. Conner and his staff held the ribbon cutting for their newly renovated offices on Earl Core Road this afternoon in Morgantown.

The Open House that followed showcased the newest technologies and proven marketing strategies that RE/MAX uses to rise above their competition.

“It’s one of the only real estate franchises that’s actually global,” said Conner. “So, there’s a huge referral network involved and with Morgantown being such a transient area, it’s nice to have that global network for people coming all over the world coming in and outside of Morgantown.”

Conner said his team of realtors covers the north central West Virginia market which includes Monongalia, Marion, Harrison and Preston Counties. ​​​His current staff consists of seven realtors, and he is planning on further expanding the business.

Office hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but Conner said all agents are flexible and can be available at any time to meet customer’s needs. For more information, visit Takemehome-wv.com or call (304) 241-1620.