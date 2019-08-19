Recovery Rally celebrates sober living

SABRATON, W.Va. – West Virginia Sober Living hosted the first ‘Recovery Rally,’ celebrating sober living.

The rally provided entertainment, food, and raffles, with all proceeds going to West Virginia Sober Living in downtown, Morgantown.

“We started back in 2013 with one home that’s downtown and since then we have expanded to multiple homes not only in Morgantown but we have plans on opening throughout the entire state of West Virginia,” said outreach specialist, Morgan Henson. “So, just in six years we’ve come a really long way.”

Throughout the evening, attendees joined in on a unity walk, to symbolize the journey to recovery and later held a candle light vigil remembering those who have been lost to addiction.