MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The American Red Cross is making sure the north central West Virginia community is prepared for any emergency.

The organization is offering virtual preparedness sessions on Wednesday, March 2, Thursday, March 3, and Friday, March 4.

“We help prepare communities, we help them respond and recover from disasters. So this series of virtual workshops is intended to do just that, to help individuals and organizations to ask themselves, if they have a plan, to consider what those elements of proper preparedness are and to actually create some sort of an actionable system where they can be better prepared in the event of an emergency,” said Jason Keeling, Executive Director of the Allegheny Highlands Chapter of the American Red Cross.

During the session, people will learn Hands-Only CPR, what they need in an emergency kit, how to design a plan for an emergency such as a home fire and more. The preparedness training goes hand-in-hand with the Red Cross’s mission to prevent and alleviate suffering.

American Red Cross (Nexstar Media Wire)

“We can’t always know what mother nature is going to do … in the event of such a disaster, it’s upon the individual to be prepared in those initial hours, particularly because sometimes responders can’t get to them,” Keeling said.

The sessions have been offered by the Red Cross for more than 10 years and are in celebration of March being Red Cross month. Keeling said their first session on Wednesday had a great start with 21 people on the virtual call.

To register for a session or sessions visit here.