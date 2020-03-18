Red Cross reports shortage in blood donations in West Virginia and nationwide affecting thousands of people

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The American Red Cross said there is a blood shortage nationwide, affecting hundreds of thousands, as people are failing to donate blood at scheduled times because of the coronavirus.

People who cannot meet or are afraid to do so in schools, workplaces, churches and other venues where most of the blood that is donated to the Red Cross is received. This is according to a Red Cross press release, which stated more than 80 percent of the blood they collect comes from these types of venues.

The release states that to date, nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country due to concerns about congregating amidst the coronavirus outbreak. These cancellations have resulted in some 86,000 fewer blood donations. Adam Reaves the Red Cross regional donor services executive for North Central West Virginia (NCWV) said this has resulted in thousands of units of lifesaving blood being in short supply.

“One unit of blood can help save up to three lives,” Reaves said. “When we do the math, over 100,000 units that’s 300,000 potential folks that we’re not able to impact and that’s just Red Cross. Again, this is something that’s facing the industry across the country when it comes to blood drives being cancelled, so it is a staggering number when we really put it in perspective.”

In West Virginia alone, there have been over 40 drives canceled totaling over 1,200 units Reaves said.

The Red Cross is trying to mitigate the unprecedented shortage of blood and impact COVID-19 is having on donations. Some of the strategies for doing so, Reaves said, is opening up their office spaces, extending hours, opening up donor centers where people can schedule to donate blood.

The toll that has been taken is “tremendous”, Reaves said, but they have to be careful to not have a large group of people in one space donating blood. That is why they ask that you schedule ahead so they can plan accordingly. Donation sites will include methods recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health experts.

“We have put in place extra precautions, being mindful of social distancing and spacing, looking at how we’re setting up our mobiles, looking at how we’re sanitizing our equipment, doing temperature prechecks before anyone even enters the blood drive,” Reaves said. “We’re doing everything we can at this time to maintain a safe place as possible for folks to donate.”

Reaves explained that the best course of action for healthy and eligible blood donors is to click here to be taken to their website or download the blood donor app, which is, by far, one of the simplest ways or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to schedule an appointment. There are also scheduled times to donate blood in the near future.

Here are the next available times you can donate blood:

March 19: WVU Rec Center from 1:30 p.m.- 6 p.m. (or as long as the center is open)

March 20: ‘Team Ellie Blood Drive’ at the Mountaineer mall from 1 p.m.- 7 p.m.

March 23: Suncrest United Methodist Church 1:30 p.m.- 7 p.m.

March 30: WVU Premed Club Sponsored at Wesley United Methodist Church from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

April 1: Wesley United Methodist from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Ryan Edsall the account manager for Blood Services at the NCWV Red Cross said that these times and locations are subject to change. Additionally, he too stressed the importance of scheduling an appointment to control the spread of COVID-19.