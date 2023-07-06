MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Wednesday, all of the regional host counties for the West Virginia First Foundation gathered together to discuss running the election meeting. The soon-to-be formed group is responsible for distributing close to $1 billion of opioid settlement funds throughout the state.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom said he is trying to get the host counties in each region to put the open meetings act in the bylaws for transparency purposes.

“The concern is that the funds are becoming available in January and February and that’s also the same time that you know unfortunately people are running for office,” Bloom said. “So, we want to make sure everything is transparent and I think so does (Governor Jim Justice) and the state.”

Around 72% of the funds will go towards the West Virginia First Foundation, while a little more than 20% will go towards municipalities and counties.

Each region must elect a representative to accompany five members, which will be appointed by Governor Jim Justice. Region 4 of the foundation makes up most of 12 News’ viewing area.

Every city within each county has the right to recommend someone, which can lead towards more than 70 candidates to sort through for Region 4.

The Monongalia County Commission received six applicants for the county’s single recommendation: Joseph Adams, Jonathan Board, Michelle Christy, Jonathan Dower, Robert Musick and Richard Vaglienti.

Next Thursday, July 13, an election for the Region 4 representative will take place at the Monongalia County Center at 10 a.m.