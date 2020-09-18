Remains found in Trope Hill area of Mon County; sent to state ME’s officer for identification

GRANVILLE, W.Va. — A body was found in the Trope Hill area of Granville after first responders responded to the area, on Thursday.

According to a press release sent out by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched at approximately 6:00 p.m. Thursday after residents found human remains at Trope Hill.

Upon discovery of the remains, deputies requested assistance from the Granville Volunteer Fire Department and Monongalia County EMS in order to recover the remains, the release states.

After being recovered, the remains were sent to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and to figure out how the person died, according to the release.

No further information has been released at this time.

