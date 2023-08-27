CORE, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Sunday, around half a mile south of the Pennsylvania-West Virginia border at the Mason-Dixon Historical Park, you’d hear drums and voices ringing out as dancers dressed in Native American garb circled around a small clearing.

Visitors, performers and dozens of vendors gathered over the weekend for 2023’s Mountain Spirit Pow Wow, a family-friendly celebration of Native American culture and heritage that has been a regular event since 1998. The event’s organizer Phyllis Bruce said the pow wow began with her late mother, who passed away last year. Her goal was simple – to keep her Cherokee heritage going and to educate children about the culture and beauty of the Native American way of life.

“We need this nature, we need this culture,” Bruce said. “I think that so many things have gotten away from the cultures, and I think we need to remember where we came from.”

Dancers at the 2023 Mountain Spirit Pow Wow. (WBOY image)

One of the highlights of the entire event is the singing, drumming and dancing that goes on throughout the day. Dancers will dress up in Native American garments, but anyone is welcome to join in whether they are dressed up or not. Two groups of drummers provided vocals and rhythm for the dances, one of them being from the Boy Scouts of America Order of the Arrow Menawngihella Lodge 550.

Bruce said if there was one thing she’d want people to know about Native American culture, it’s to simply remember what came before.

“That’s where we came from,” Bruce said. “I know not everyone came from this, but this country came from that. Indians were here first.”

The Mountain Spirit Pow Wow is held on the fourth weekend of August each year.