MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Rep. Alex Mooney (R) unveiled a new standing office in Morgantown on Wednesday. His new office will provide people access to his staff to hear out different concerns or issues to try and find a solution.

The location—which can be found at 503 Burroughs Road next to Lefty’s Place—was strategically picked to have better access to some of the 27 counties that he represents, like in the northern panhandle or the western half of the district.

Rep. Alex Mooney unveils new office (WBOY Image)

While Rep. Mooney himself won’t always be in the office, he says his staff there can help people in many different ways.

“We’re open to help with constituents’ service in many ways,” Rep. Mooney said. “Anyone can come to this office and we’re going to help them the best we can.”

Some of the areas that Rep. Mooney said his office can help with is: veterans affairs issues, having to go through an agency for either unemployment or social security, requesting a Capitol tour and more.