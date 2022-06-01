MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. — Drivers who use Old Cheat Road in Monongalia County should expect delays this week.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways is starting milling, paving, and shoulder work on Thursday morning. Work will start at 7 a.m. and last through 6 p.m. each day of the project.

The area of Old Cheat Road, County Route 73/12, from the junction of County Route 857, Cheat Road to the junction of County Route 67, Canyon Road will be impacted. The Division of Highways says the road will be reduced to one lane and flaggers will maintain two-way traffic, so expect delays.

The project is expected to last through Saturday, but work is weather-dependent. There is a chance of thunderstorms on Thursday.