MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A reproductive justice protest was held in Morgantown on July 4.

The protest was held right in front of an almost-packed Monongalia County Courthouse Square.

People gathered and spoke to voice out their support of abortion rights.

Abortion rights protest at the Monongalia County Courthouse (WBOY image)

“People came to Monongalia County in Morgantown to exercise their right to march and rally today because reproductive rights and reproductive justice because it is up for party today on Independence Day,” Danielle Walker, House of Delegates District 81 said. “I’m so thankful for the organizers to make sure every voice is heard to make sure we have a space to come together as one.”

After having many different people speaking, including Walker, the group marched up and down High Street located right by the courthouse.

Poster from the protest in front of the Monongalia County Courthouse (WBOY – Image)

Walker is using her platform as an elected official to voice her stance on the matter.

“I am an elected official, and I have no right to tell someone when they are ready, without any exceptions, to be a parent. This is a people’s issue and we must do better,” Walker said. “Your freedom day is in November at the polls.”

West Virginia no longer has any abortion clinics open.