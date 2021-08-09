Residents express concerns about Morgantown drainage issues

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Residents have been expressing their concerns to the Morgantown Utility Board regarding the drainage system in Monongalia County.

Residents from the Acorn Village neighborhood said they received on average about 14 feet of water from the past two floods combined in their area. They’ve reached out to the Morgantown Utility Board multiple times to see what the issue could be, but only to receive a letter from MUB stating they weren’t responsible.

Resident LuAnn Hendershot said this seems to be a new problem for them. She explained they always had runoff and a little bit of water after a storm in their backyards.

“This was so different than anything we ever experienced,” described Hendershot. “We were told there was some backup along the system that caused all this water to back up on us. We also know there’s been a lot of new development around us and we’re not sure if that has impacted the way that runoff water.”

Drainage issues in Monongalia County

Hendershot said MUB has made some alterations to some drains in their area and she feels that there is something different now that hasn’t gone on since the development was built in 1988.

On Monday, Hendershot witnessed MUB at a neighborhood behind her home fixing the drainage system. She stated she was surprised and encouraged because they have told residents in the area there not responsible for stormwater out in the county proper.

“I’m hoping that means there headed in our direction and going to help us solve this problem,” said Hendershot.

12 news reached out to the Morgantown Utility Board and they stated they are happy to work with those residents to reevaluate any matters.