MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown family is warning other area residents to be on the lookout for three people who they caught on video breaking into their home.

The family, who chose not to be mentioned by name, said the break-in happened around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 8 in the Suncrest neighborhood near Longdon Street. The video shows three people dressed like construction workers enter the back porch of the home and slowly chip away the back door to avoid triggering the alarm. The trio then climbed into the home through the broken door.

The residents told 12 News that the three people were inside their home for about 30 minutes and stole items like jewelry and cash and destroyed the inside of the home.

The same three people were allegedly spotted in Westover about an hour later on the same day, where they allegedly broke into a different residence.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that there have been several reported break-ins and that no one has been arrested in the case.

The Suncrest family warns others who live near Killarney Drive, Dogwood Avenue or Longdon Street to check their security cameras. The alleged burglars were driving a gray SUV with a black license plate with yellow lettering, the security footage showed.

