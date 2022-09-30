MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center hosted a Town Hall at the Morgantown Vet Center on Friday, Sept. 30.

Senior VA officials use the town halls as an opportunity to listen to their Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) and their patients to learn what they feel is and will be beneficial to them. They can talk about things that are going well and how they might be a good idea to implement in other facilities or services that may need a bit more work to be perfected. The officials like to be transparent about what is consistently going on within the organizations.

Veterans, families, beneficiaries and, of course, the VA officials gathered at what was the last on their list of CBOCs. At this meeting, they discussed and promoted resources and information with the Vet Center and those in attendance.

When it came to veterans and attendees listing their concerns, they mentioned wanting better promotion of the online resources and how they can get involved if they are not considered a patient. It was also said that they would like to see more engaging things regarding the activity resources on tables at business fairs.

The officials listened to concerns and comments from those willing to share. They assured the people that they have heard them and will work to find a way to help do better in the future. Thanks were also given for sharing with everyone in the room.

Barbara Forsha, the Medical Center Director, said, “they have fought for our country, oftentimes they have given so much, and are so deserving of the healthcare we can provide for them. Sometimes their service has caused them to have some medical conditions that need to be taken care of, and it’s important for them to know what we can do for them.” Forsha added that this gives them room to grow and improve.

The CBOC Town Halls will begin again in the spring, where they will visit the clinics and will finish at the parent facility off-site. They have talked about doing one in the Fall as well.

However, they will wrap the Town Halls up for this year, back at their parent facility within the next couple of months. If you are interested in the full list of services that the Medical Center offers, you can find more information here.