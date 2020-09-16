Restaurant Road Trip: The Winchester

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A local restaurant known for its steak, seafood, and bourbon has come to Morgantown.

The Winchester opened in August 2020 and offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week. What makes this restaurant different from other local restaurants is within the steak, seafood, and bourbon categories, they bring something unique and different to town.

“We hand cut all of our steaks so they’re all brought in and their hand-cut by our chefs in the back. And we also sous vide our steaks,” described CEO and Owner Jason Camp.

Camp explained that Sous Vide is a different cooking process that guarantees every steak is cooked to the temperature of the customer’s liking, and it’s finished on the grill. On the seafood side, Camp and his family are initially from Florida, so most of the seafood that is indigenous to Florida is flown straight from Miami to Pittsburgh.

“A lot of the stuff that we serve is actually in the Gulf of Mexico or the Atlantic Ocean two days before,” Camp stated.

Bourbon Slushie “The Judge”

On the bourbon side, The Winchester has 80 different selections that customers can choose. They also do a special slushie called “the judge.”

The Winchester does not like to consider themselves as fine-dining but a casual atmosphere.

“You can bring family, you can bring kids,” Camp said. Get great service and have a good time. So, you can celebrate an anniversary or dinner or just want a good quality meal out.”

This is the second location for the restaurant but the first one in West Virginia. The first location is in Ashland, Kentucky.

“We got a call from the owner of the hotel and just said that there might be an opportunity to open a Winchester here,” explained Camp. “So, we came over in January actually was our first visit. And really loved the town. Thought it was a great location. Right off-campus. Were blocks from WVU stadium and really enjoyed the atmosphere and what Morgantown has to offer.”

The Winchester name came from the street name of their first location on Winchester Avenue in Ashland.

Camp stated despite the pandemic; they wanted to bring the restaurant to Morgantown town to allow people to come in when they feel safe and comfortable. He also said he has been speaking with local farmers to start using local fresh produce.

To check out The Winchester menu or business hours you can check out there Facebook page and website for more information.