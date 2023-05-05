MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — It’s officially the return of the MAC. The Monongalia Arts Center that is.

In 2021, the center temporarily had to close its doors for multiple reasons including the pandemic and maintenance repairs, like a roof leak.

However, a dedicated group of community members ensured that the building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, will keep its “ghost light” on to welcome people back for the next show or event.

“We’re keeping our light on for you waiting for the next performance, we’re waiting for more people to come in and witness the arts and create the arts here at the MAC,” MAC Board of Directors member Marly Ynigues said.

In February, the building opened back up for programming and events. MAC officials said that it’s great to be back in business.

“It does and it’s wonderful to be surrounded by such creative people in the community,” Ynigues said.

Officials said that the MAC could still use help from the community to fix other ongoing maintenance problems and to make sure the building won’t have to close again.

Ynigues said that the way people can contribute to the MAC could be by donating funds or art supplies, signing up for events or volunteering.

Classes: https://monartscenter.com/classes

Summer Camps: https://monartscenter.com/summer-camps

Donations: https://checkout.square.site/buy/ZX5TXPQLDWTLVOOFMADEX4KC

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MonArtsCenter/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/monartscenter