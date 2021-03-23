Ribbon cutting held at historic Hotel Morgan after undergoing a complete renovation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Monongalia County Hotel built nearly a hundred years ago is now open after undergoing a complete renovation.

Governor Jim Justice and several other dignitaries helped with the grand opening ceremony by cutting the ribbon at Hotel Morgan in Morgantown Tuesday morning.

The Hotel was built in 1925 and eventually sold to a family in 2019. More than $10 million was invested in the renovation that includes new plumbing, wiring, and just about everything new or replaced within the existing structure.

The original woodwork and handrails were kept intact as a reminder of the hotel’s historic place in the community.

“One of the things that was a challenge is that we were going to renovate and reopen a hotel during a pandemic,” explained Hotel Morgan General Manager Robert Mickey. “We were also going to reopen a hotel in February in West Virginia, but we did that and worked on that so that this historic property that had fallen under disrepair would again become a significant part of the Morgantown area community and the state of West Virginia.”

The 8th floor is still under construction and will feature a second ballroom. When finished, Hotel Morgan will have over ten thousand feet of space.