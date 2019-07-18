Ribbon cutting held for Netranom Morgantown location

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – A ribbon cutting was held Thursday afternoon for Netranom, at its new location in Morgantown.

Netranom is a managed I.T. services company with established offices based out of Hurricane and Parkersburg.

The company manages I.T. services, phone systems, security cameras and access control for businesses. Netranom specifically caters to businesses that have fewer than 150 employees.

CEO Scott Edwards said that a location in Morgantown will help better its services to customers in the Morgantown area.

“But, we needed a physical location here to really serve our customers better and grow the area,” Edwards said. “So, we’re really looking forward to growing the Morgantown market, hiring more employees, of course, and just servicing our customers.”

The new Morgantown location is located at 1304 Saratoga Avenue. For more information about Netranom and its services, click here.