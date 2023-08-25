MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — As the City of Morgantown prepares for the finale of its Summer Concert Series, which will include a performance by Smash Mouth and a fireworks show, a nearby road will be closed for the day.

According to the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency Facebook page, Lower River Road is closed between Westover Bridge and the dog pound while crews set up the fireworks display. The post said the road will continue to be closed until after midnight when the display is over.

For those driving in the area, alternate routes include DuPort Road and Route 19 in Westover.

For those interested in enjoying the fireworks, the best view will be at Hazel Ruby McQuain Park following the Ruby Summer Concert Series:

Motorcycle Drive-By – 6:30 p.m.

Smash Mouth – 8 p.m.

Fireworks – 10 p.m.

Officials from the city told 12 News that they expect up to 5,000 people to attend the concert.