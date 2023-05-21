Da Flying Monkeys Jr.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown’s PopShop showcased talented young musicians at its 2023 Wüdstonk Concert on Sunday at Mylan Park.

Musicians ranged from eight-years-old to adults, demonstrating the skills they’ve acquired throughout the year thanks to PopShop’s lessons. Eight different bands began at 2 p.m. and continued throughout the afternoon, playing classic crowd favorites from bands like AC/DC, Black Sabbath and Nirvana.

Da Flying Monkey’s Junior and 3-2-1 Action!

The bands featured at the performance are as follows:

Rats of Rock

Da Flying Monkeys Jr.

Florida Man

Razor Blade

Legendary Finnish Murderers

The Mixups

3-2-1 Action!

Sugar Free Mints

Local artists had tables up selling original art pieces, and a refreshment trailer was open for attendees as well.

Charlie from 3-2-1 Action!

12 News was able to speak to two talented musicians, Viola and Charlie, on why they wanted to start making music.

“I was just really into rock and I’m still into rock and I would think that, and my mom and my whole family thought it was really cool and we could do it,” Viola said.

When asked what she wanted to be when she grew up, Charlie said, “a lot of things! A dancer, a musician and a vet.”

Florida Man

Morgantown’s PopShop offers lessons to individuals from the age of eight to adulthood, so if you were looking to start playing, there’s no better reason not to. You can find more information on PopShop’s upcoming camps, events and lessons available on its website.