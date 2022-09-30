MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Ronald McDonald House Morgantown, which provides housing for families while their children are in the hospital, is doubling in size to provide services to more families.

According to a press release sent Friday, CONSOL Energy and CONSOL Cares Foundation have partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, Inc. and gave $2 million to the House’s Morgantown expansion project.

The Ronald McDonald House Morgantown has provided temporary housing to families traveling to the community for their child’s medical care since 1990 when it opened with 16 bedrooms. Now, the expansion will nearly double the House’s occupancy to 30 private bedrooms and add an elevator, along with a redesigned entrance, lobby and specialty program spaces.

Following the beginning of treatment at the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital on Thursday, the new expansion project will break ground on Oct. 7, according to the release.