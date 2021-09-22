Ronald McDonald House Charities receives donation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Ronald McDonald House Charities celebrated a donation from Howard Hanna Insurance Services.

Howard Hanna Insurance Services presented their donation to Ronald McDonald House

The insurance services gave the charity $5,000 as part of their 2021 Make More Happen Award.

The donation was also given with the opportunity to double it if the charity received 500 votes on social media. The charity reached that goal on Monday.

Since 2018, HHIS has actively supported RMHC Pittsburgh and Morgantown by preparing and providing hot meals, hosting donation drives and parties, donating spa packages, and gifting new toys for children and families staying at the house. As a result of Covid-19 safety protocols, HHIS has been gifting financial contributions to the house until they can resume on-site volunteering.

“We love this organization as it provides hope, connection and friendship to families in despair,” said Danielle Shearer, Vice President and General Manager for Howard Hanna Insurance Services. “We are forever grateful to receive this Make More Happen Award from Liberty Mutual and Safeco to provide RMHC Pittsburgh and Morgantown with the much-needed funds to continue serving local families in need.”

Ronald MacDonald House Charities of Morgantown

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown provide family members of patients who must travel to the area for pediatric medical care with a place to sleep, eat and relax.

“We never turn a family away, but clearly the charity has costs, so this will help under right those costs so that the families don’t have to worry about any type of financial commitment,” Chief Executive Officer, Eleanor Reigel said. “We are there to support them in their time of need.”

The $10,000 total donation will benefit the Pittsburgh and Morgantown Ronald MacDonald House Charities and their Jacob Johnson Family lodging fund.