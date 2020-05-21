Roosters in Morgantown announces permanent closure

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Roosters in Morgantown announced on Facebook that it will be permanently be closing its location at the Suncrest Town Centre.

On Wednesday, the restaurant posted on its Facebook page that it would not be reopening after having lost its lease.

“To Matt, Lindsey and all our associates, thank you for rising above and beyond expectations in taking care of our customers. To our customers, you became our friend. Thank you for letting us serve you and your families. It was a pleasure. We started this journey 4 years ago with plans to be part of your community forever. It is not to be,” Partner Bill Dargusch wrote on Facebook. “We wish all of you the so very best in the future! We will always be part of the Mountaineer family!”

The restaurant announced it would be temporarily closing on March 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Just two days before announcing on Facebook that it would not be reopening, Roosters posted that it planned to reopen June 1.