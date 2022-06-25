The first annual Morgantown Music Festival started at the Ruby Amphitheater in Hazel Ruby McQuain Park on May 28.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On September 23, country singer/songwriter, Kip Moore will be performing at Ruby Amphitheater as part of his Fire on Wheels tour. Joining Moore will be special guests Boy Named Banjo.

Tickets for the event will go on sale to the general public on July 1 at 10 a.m. EST. Tickets and details about the event can be found at DruskyEnt.com and rubyampwv.com.

Garnering praise from songs like Hey Pretty Girl, Beer Money and More Girls Like You, Moore soon landed on multiple “Best Of” lists. Moore has recently released his fourth studio album, Wild World, to much acclaim.

As for music group Boy Named Banjo, the five-piece from Tennessee is a “fusion of contemporary country, Americana and folk-rock stacked on a foundation of bluegrass.” The band consists of members Barton Davies (banjo), Ford Garrard (bass/standing bass), Sam McCullough (drums) Willard Logan (mandolin, acoustic/electric guitar) and William Reames (acoustic guitar/harmonica).

Moore’s Fire on Wheels tour will begin in Salt Lake City, Utah on September 8. Tour tickets can be purchased staring at 10 a.m. local time on July 1 at kipmoore.net.

Official Fire On Wheels Tour Dates:

9/8/22 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

9/9/22 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Concert House

9/11/22 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre

9/15/22 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

9/16/22 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral

9/17/22 – Salina, KS – Tony’s Pizza Events Center

9/23/22 – Morgantown, WV – Ruby Amphitheater

9/24/22 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head LIVE

10/6/22 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva

10/7/22 – Charlotte, NC – Coyote Joe’s

10/8/22 – Greenville, SC – The Blind Horse Saloon

10/20/22 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

10/21/22 – Tallahassee, FL – The Moon

10/27/22 – Albany, NY – Empire LIVE

10/28/22 – Burlington, VT – Flynn Performing Arts Center

10/29/22 – Rutland, VT – Paramount Theatre

11/3/22 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall*

11/6/22 – London, ON – London Music Hall*

11/10/22 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

11/11/22 – Hershey, PA – Hershey Theatre

11/12/22 – Cleveland, OH – The Masonic Temple

*Jess Moskaluke will be special guest