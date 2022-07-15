MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The City of Morgantown and the Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust are in the middle of their free summer concert series.

The summer concerts are free and take place each Friday night all summer long at the Ruby Amphitheater. Many different genres of music from rock and roll to bluegrass, country, and hip-hop to name just a few from national touring acts and local musicians fill the Amphitheater each Friday with some tunes. On Friday night, the main show was a performance by The Kentucky Headhunters.

“After two years of COVID, this park was made to have this kind of event and it’s just so great to see a couple thousand people out here every week out and about sharing music and having a great time in the park. It’s what this space was designed and intended to be and we’re just so happy that everyone seems to be having a great time,” said Morgantown Director of Arts and Cultural Development Vincent Kitch.

There are seven more weeks of free concerts at the Ruby Amphitheater and next week’s show will feature ‘Let’s Groove Tonight,’ which is an ‘Earth, Wind, and Fire’ tribute band.