Sabraton business hosts Labor Day food truck festival

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.- Defense in Depth invited several local food trucks to its location for a Labor Day festival.

Defense in Depth is the largest indoor shooting range in the state and offered special discounts as part of the celebration and wanted to encourage the community to learn more.

“A lot of times you get sucked away to University Town Center or Suncrest Plaza or the Coliseum,” said Alex Shay with Defense in Depth. “Those places are fantastic and we support them as well, but we want to get some more traffic here to the Sabraton area, show people that we have a fantastic community and that we’re all about supporting small business.”

Defense in Depth offers courses in gun safety, shooting and self defense for men, women and children.

“It’s a lovely environment catering to intellectuals and to the ladies and we want to make sure that everyone feels comfortable and safe in their environment, and that’s something that we specialize in. Providing comfort, confidence and safety to our members,” said Shay.

Food truck vendors said that they appreciate the opportunity to showcase their products and gain new customers.

“I think people should come out and experience all the food trucks because there’s a lot of different things available, but also should come out and experience our nitro cold brew,” said Ryan Lemley, owner of Ridge Roasters Coffee. “It’s award winning. It’s something different. A lot of people in town have not had it before, and we’re just really excited for people to try it and just to get outside on their Labor Day.”

Defense in Depth is open seven days a week and can be contacted by phone or online.