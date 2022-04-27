CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The U.S. Navy is highlighting sailors, and their most recent feature is a native of Morgantown, West Virginia who is eighth general military.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Liller joined the Navy to follow family tradition, according to the feature by Specialist 1st Class Tracey Bannister.

“I have a deep military family tradition, eighth generation, and I knew the military could give me a good start to my life,” said Liller.

Michael Liller (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Niegel, courtesy: Navy Outreach)

After attending University High School and graduating in 2016, Liller now serves as a logistics specialist stationed at Naval Base Kitsap (NBK) in Washington state and uses the skills and values he learned in Morgantown to succeed in the Navy.

“Where I grew up is a very family type place, and I have carried over that sense of family to the submarine force,” said Liller. “It is very important to have that family orientation.”

Serving in the Navy means Liller is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

Liller serves with Commander Submarine Group 9.

“Getting into Commander Submarine Group 9 is difficult to achieve, so as a logistics specialist, I feel very fortunate and proud to have been chosen to work here,” said Liller.

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through underwater fiber optic, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

Liller and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service, and as Liller and other sailors continue to train and perform the missions they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.